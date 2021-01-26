Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Morgan Stanley is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 7.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MS has returned 8.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.48% on average. This means that Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.74% so far this year, meaning that MS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.