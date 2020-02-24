Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Morgan Stanley is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 4.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MS has returned 2.54% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.52%. This shows that Morgan Stanley is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.72% this year, meaning that MS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

