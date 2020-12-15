Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MS and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Morgan Stanley is a member of our Finance group, which includes 895 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 9.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MS has returned 21.05% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.98%. This means that Morgan Stanley is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.77% so far this year, meaning that MS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

