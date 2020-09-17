Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Morgan Stanley (MS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Morgan Stanley is a member of our Finance group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 36.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MS has moved about 0.06% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.80%. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.66% so far this year, so MS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.