Is Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Monster Beverage (MNST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Monster Beverage is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MNST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 9.24% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MNST has gained about 30.83% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.71%. This means that Monster Beverage is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MNST belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.05% so far this year, so MNST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to MNST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

