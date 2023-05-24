Is Monster Beverage (MNST) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Monster Beverage (MNST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monster Beverage is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MNST has moved about 14.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Monster Beverage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.5%.

The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Monster Beverage is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.3% so far this year, so MNST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ollie's Bargain Outlet belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #202. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Monster Beverage and Ollie's Bargain Outlet as they could maintain their solid performance.

