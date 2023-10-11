Is MongoDB (MDB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MongoDB (MDB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MongoDB is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB's full-year earnings has moved 22.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MDB has returned about 82.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 38.2%. This means that MongoDB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Nvidia (NVDA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 213.4%.

For Nvidia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 46.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, MongoDB is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.1% so far this year, meaning that MDB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nvidia belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +123.9% year to date.

MongoDB and Nvidia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

