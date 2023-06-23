Is MongoDB (MDB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MongoDB (MDB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

MongoDB is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MDB has moved about 97.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 36.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, MongoDB is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Meta Platforms (META), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 136.7%.

The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms' current year EPS has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MongoDB belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 146 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 47.6% this year, meaning that MDB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Meta Platforms is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MongoDB and Meta Platforms as they could maintain their solid performance.

