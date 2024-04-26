Is MoneyLion (ML) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MoneyLion Inc. (ML) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MoneyLion Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 314 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ML's full-year earnings has moved 93.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ML has moved about 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4.5%. This means that MoneyLion Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Omnicom (OMC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.8%.

For Omnicom, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MoneyLion Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.7% so far this year, so ML is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Omnicom falls under the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MoneyLion Inc. and Omnicom as they could maintain their solid performance.

