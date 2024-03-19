Is Money Moving from Gold into Bitcoin?

Many have speculated that one of the catalysts for the rally in bitcoin is due to precious metals investors shifting allocations. Both assets offer protection against inflation and appeal to investors concerned about long-term monetary and economic instability. Gold and bitcoin have also enjoyed strong performances in recent months and are trading at or close to all-time highs.

However, this conjecture is not correct, according to JPMorgan. It doesn’t see outflows from gold ETFs into bitcoin ETFs. Instead, the bank notes that institutional investors, retail investors, and hedge funds have been buyers of futures of both assets since February. Since February, about $7 billion of bitcoin and $30 billion of gold futures have been bought. It also notes that both assets are extended over a short-term timeframe, leading to the risk of a pullback.

JPMorgan also believes that MicroStrategy’s recent purchase of $1 billion in bitcoin in 2024, in addition to its $1 billion purchase in Q4 of last year, has also contributed to upward pressure for bitcoin. According to the bank, this does lead to more risk in crypto as “bitcoin purchases by MicroStrategy add leverage and froth to the current crypto rally and raise the risk of more severe deleveraging in a potential downturn in the future.”

Finsum: Many believe that one of the catalysts for the rally in bitcoin is that precious metals investors are shifting allocations. However, this is not correct, according to JPMorgan.

