Is Monday.com Stock a Buy Now?

Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) announced Q1 earnings this morning, beating on both top and bottom lines. The software-as-a-service company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.96, beating by $0.05 per share. Revenues were reported at $108.5 million, an 84% year-over-year increase and a $7.19 million beat. But highflier software stocks are getting crushed, and you want to know if the stock is a buy at these levels or if it might go lower. Please watch this 10-minute video for stock analysis and price opinions, including the following information:

Earnings breakdown

List of competitors

Valuation metrics

Technical chart analysis

My thoughts and opinions on the stock price and where it might be headed

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 16, 2022. The video was published on May 16, 2022.

Eric Cuka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, Smartsheet, and monday.com Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

