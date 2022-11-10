Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Monarch Casino (MCRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monarch Casino is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MCRI has gained about 5.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 39.5% on average. This means that Monarch Casino is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). The stock has returned 17.7% year-to-date.

For Perdoceo Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40.4% so far this year, so MCRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -2.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Monarch Casino and Perdoceo Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

