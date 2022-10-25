Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monarch Casino is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MCRI has gained about 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 38.7%. As we can see, Monarch Casino is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS). The stock has returned 1.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 40.2% so far this year, so MCRI is performing better in this area. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Monarch Casino and PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





