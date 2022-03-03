Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Monarch Casino (MCRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Monarch Casino is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MCRI has returned about 10.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 10.9% on average. This means that Monarch Casino is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, News Corp. (NWSA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1%.

Over the past three months, News Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.7% this year, meaning that MCRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, News Corp. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #117. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Monarch Casino and News Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.