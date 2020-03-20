Is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP). TAP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.75. Over the past year, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.59 and as low as 9.80, with a median of 12.77.

We also note that TAP holds a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's industry has an average PEG of 4.06 right now. TAP's PEG has been as high as 3.70 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.42, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 0.64. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Molson Coors Brewing is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

