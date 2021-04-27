Is Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Molina Healthcare's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Molina Healthcare had US$2.13b of debt, an increase on US$1.26b, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.03b in cash, so it actually has US$3.90b net cash.

How Strong Is Molina Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MOH Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Molina Healthcare had liabilities of US$4.97b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.47b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.03b as well as receivables valued at US$1.67b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$265.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Molina Healthcare's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$14.9b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Molina Healthcare has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Molina Healthcare saw its EBIT drop by 6.9% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Molina Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Molina Healthcare may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Molina Healthcare produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 58% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Molina Healthcare has net cash of US$3.90b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Molina Healthcare's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Molina Healthcare you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

