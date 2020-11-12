Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Molina Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 930 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 5.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MOH has returned 61.40% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.33%. This shows that Molina Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.19% so far this year, so MOH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MOH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

