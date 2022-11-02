Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Molina (MOH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Molina is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Molina is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MOH has moved about 11.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.8%. This means that Molina is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Abiomed (ABMD) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.2%.

Over the past three months, Abiomed's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Molina belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.2% this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Abiomed, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 103-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved -30.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Molina and Abiomed. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.