Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Molina Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 927 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 5.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MOH has returned 52.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.69% on average. As we can see, Molina Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.50% so far this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MOH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

