Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Molina Healthcare (MOH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Molina Healthcare is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 2.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MOH has moved about 35.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.64% on average. This means that Molina Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.49% so far this year, so MOH is performing better in this area.

MOH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

