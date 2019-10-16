Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Molina Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MOH has returned about 1.08% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.04%. This shows that Molina Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.19% so far this year, so MOH is performing better in this area.

MOH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

