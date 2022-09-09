Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Molina (MOH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Molina is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Molina is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MOH has gained about 11.1% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.9%. This means that Molina is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, DocGo Inc. (DCGO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.8%.

Over the past three months, DocGo Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Molina belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so MOH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, DocGo Inc. falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #140. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -27.4%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Molina and DocGo Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





