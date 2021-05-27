Is Molina Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:MOH) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Molina Healthcare's (NYSE:MOH) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Molina Healthcare's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Molina Healthcare is:

33% = US$723m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Molina Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Molina Healthcare has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Molina Healthcare's considerable five year net income growth of 46% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Molina Healthcare's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

NYSE:MOH Past Earnings Growth May 27th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Molina Healthcare's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Molina Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Molina Healthcare's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.