Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Moleculin Biotech is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBRX's full-year earnings has moved 10.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MBRX has moved about 19.11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.80%. This means that Moleculin Biotech is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MBRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.88% this year, meaning that MBRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MBRX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.