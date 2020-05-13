Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moleculin Biotech is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 890 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBRX's full-year earnings has moved 9.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MBRX has returned about 16.93% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.22% on average. This means that Moleculin Biotech is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MBRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.16% so far this year, meaning that MBRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MBRX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

