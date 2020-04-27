Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Moleculin Biotech is one of 894 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBRX's full-year earnings has moved 9.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MBRX has gained about 24.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.74% on average. As we can see, Moleculin Biotech is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MBRX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.51% so far this year, so MBRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MBRX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.