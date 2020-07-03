Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Moleculin Biotech is one of 904 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBRX's full-year earnings has moved 18.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MBRX has returned about 1.42% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.45%. This means that Moleculin Biotech is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MBRX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.05% so far this year, so MBRX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MBRX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

