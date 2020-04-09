Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MBRX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Moleculin Biotech is one of 895 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBRX's full-year earnings has moved 9.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MBRX has returned about 38.78% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 9.95% on average. As we can see, Moleculin Biotech is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MBRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.90% so far this year, so MBRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MBRX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

