Is Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Mohawk Industries (MHK). MHK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.95, which compares to its industry's average of 16.76. Over the last 12 months, MHK's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.05 and as low as 5.67, with a median of 13.43.

Investors should also note that MHK holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MHK's industry has an average PEG of 1.68 right now. MHK's PEG has been as high as 3.24 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 2.34, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mohawk Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MHK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

