Is ModivCare's (NASDAQ:MODV) Share Price Gain Of 285% Well Earned?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) stock is up an impressive 285% over the last five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 5.5% in thirty days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, ModivCare moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MODV Earnings Per Share Growth June 24th 2021

We know that ModivCare has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think ModivCare will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ModivCare has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 128% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ModivCare .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

