Is Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Modine Manufacturing (MOD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOD and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Modine Manufacturing is one of 90 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD's full-year earnings has moved 18.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MOD has moved about 9.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 7.22% on average. As we can see, Modine Manufacturing is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MOD belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.07% so far this year, meaning that MOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on MOD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

