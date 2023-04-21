Is Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Modine (MOD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Modine is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 119 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MOD has returned about 8.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 7.6%. This shows that Modine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Paccar (PCAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10%.

In Paccar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Modine is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.1% so far this year, so MOD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Paccar, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Modine and Paccar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

