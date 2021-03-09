Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Moderna (MRNA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moderna is one of 978 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 227.53% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MRNA has gained about 18.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.14% on average. This means that Moderna is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.39% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MRNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

