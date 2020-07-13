Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Moderna (MRNA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 0.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 220.09% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.48%. This means that Moderna is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.24% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.