Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Moderna is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 8.01% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MRNA has returned 8.90% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.34%. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.66% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MRNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

