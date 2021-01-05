Is Moderna (MRNA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Moderna (MRNA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 980 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 374.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MRNA has moved about 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.41% on average. This shows that Moderna is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.43% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MRNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.