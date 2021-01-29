Is Moderna a Long-Term Buy?

Investors flocked to Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year with hopes its coronavirus vaccine program would bear fruit. Since, the company has become one of the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna's growth story isn't over. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 22, 2021, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss the elements that could push Moderna shares higher over the long term.

Corinne Cardina: What about Moderna? Do you think the stock is overvalued or given its extensive pipeline and proof-of-concept having been achieved with mRNA, could it be a good long-term buy at today's prices?

Adria Cimino: I definitely think it's a good long-term buy at today's price. I think the proof-of-concept with mRNA, that's really big. First of all, we have this year the idea that all of a sudden this company that was before clinical stage is now going to produce revenue in the billions. That's pretty significant. Beyond that, it recently announced three new infectious disease programs. They are going to work on preventative vaccines for HIV, seasonal flu, and Nipah virus. Now for the flu and for HIV, they're starting phase 1. They aim to start phase 1 this year. This is really significant, the idea that we're not just talking about one product anymore, but now there's technology that we see works in humans. Well, that is a pretty good indication that it could work for some of these other indications as well like HIV, seasonal flu. I definitely think there is room for long-term growth with Moderna.

