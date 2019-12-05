Is Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Mobile TeleSystems (MBT). MBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.33, which compares to its industry's average of 11.29. MBT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.55 and as low as 6.11, with a median of 7.69, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MBT has a P/CF ratio of 3.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.41. MBT's P/CF has been as high as 5.14 and as low as 2.69, with a median of 4.25, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Mobile TeleSystems's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MBT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

