Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). MITSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91. Over the past 52 weeks, MITSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.47 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 5.86.

We should also highlight that MITSY has a P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past 12 months, MITSY's P/B has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.80.

Finally, our model also underscores that MITSY has a P/CF ratio of 4.23. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MITSY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MITSY's P/CF has been as high as 4.73 and as low as 2.97, with a median of 3.75.

If you're looking for another solid Metal Products - Distribution value stock, take a look at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS). RS is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. sports a P/B ratio of 1.79 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.67. In the past 52 weeks, RS's P/B has been as high as 2.01, as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.70.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Mitsui & Co. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MITSY and RS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

