Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitsui & Co. is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MITSY has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 11.4% on average. This means that Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is O-I Glass (OI). The stock is up 33.8% year-to-date.

In O-I Glass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.2% this year, meaning that MITSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, O-I Glass falls under the Glass Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Mitsui & Co. and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

