Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mitsui & Co. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MITSY has returned 9.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -10.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MRC Global (MRC). The stock has returned 66.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for MRC Global's current year EPS has increased 32.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.6% so far this year, so MITSY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MRC Global falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #10. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mitsui & Co. and MRC Global as they could maintain their solid performance.

