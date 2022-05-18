Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitsui & Co. is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MITSY has gained about 0.6% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 15.5%. As we can see, Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MSC Industrial (MSM). The stock has returned 1.2% year-to-date.

In MSC Industrial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mitsui & Co. is a member of the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, so MITSY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, MSC Industrial falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitsui & Co. and MSC Industrial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.