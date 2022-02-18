Is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHVYF's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MHVYF has gained about 25% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 8.8% on average. This means that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MRC Global (MRC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.7%.

In MRC Global's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that MHVYF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MRC Global, however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +12.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and MRC Global as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

