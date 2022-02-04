Is Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mitie Group PLC. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitie Group PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITFY's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MITFY has gained about 0.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -9.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Mitie Group PLC. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Randstad Holding NV (RANJY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.7%.

For Randstad Holding NV, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.3% so far this year, so MITFY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Randstad Holding NV belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved -1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mitie Group PLC. and Randstad Holding NV as they could maintain their solid performance.

