Is Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MITFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MITFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 5.47, with a median of 7.80.

Investors will also notice that MITFY has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MITFY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MITFY's PEG has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Mitie Group PLC. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MITFY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

