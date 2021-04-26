Is Mitek Systems' (NASDAQ:MITK) 122% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. It's fair to say most would be happy with 122% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Mitek Systems achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 28% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 72.94, the market remains optimistic.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:MITK Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mitek Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mitek Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 83% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mitek Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

