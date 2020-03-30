Is Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mitek Systems (MITK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitek Systems is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MITK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITK's full-year earnings has moved 17.57% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MITK has returned 6.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 11.96% on average. This shows that Mitek Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MITK belongs to the Computer - Optical Imaging industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

MITK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

