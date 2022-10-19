Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). MNSO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.26. Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.32 and as low as 8, with a median of 16.32.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MNSO's P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past 12 months, MNSO's P/B has been as high as 5.07 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 2.27.

Investors could also keep in mind Tapestry (TPR), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Tapestry are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.86 and a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 10.26 and 0.67, respectively.

Over the past year, TPR's P/E has been as high as 13.39, as low as 6.70, with a median of 8.97; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.09, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.23 during the same time period.

Additionally, Tapestry has a P/B ratio of 3.31 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.48. For TPR, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.14, as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.46 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MINISO Group Holding Limited and Tapestry's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MNSO and TPR is an impressive value stock right now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.