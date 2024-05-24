Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNSO's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MNSO has returned about 9.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This means that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY). The stock is up 27.4% year-to-date.

In Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.6% so far this year, so MNSO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +15.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.