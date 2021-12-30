Is Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Minim Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Minim had debt of US$7.09m, up from US$583.3k in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$18.9m in cash, leading to a US$11.8m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Minim's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:MINM Debt to Equity History December 30th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Minim had liabilities of US$23.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$747.4k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$18.9m and US$11.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$5.95m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Minim could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Minim boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Minim's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Minim reported revenue of US$59m, which is a gain of 31%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Minim?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Minim had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$18m of cash and made a loss of US$1.6m. With only US$11.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Minim may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Minim (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

